Tennessee adds graduate transfer forward E.J. Anosike

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Volunteers have added forward E.J. Anosike as a graduate transfer, bringing an experienced player into their already highly ranked recruiting class.

Tennessee announced Anosike’s transfer Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound forward from East Orange, New Jersey, graduates from Sacred Heart in May. He will enroll at Tennessee this summer after ranking sixth nationally in rebounding, averaging 11.6 per game. He also led his team in scoring at 15.7 points and and has 27 career double-doubles.

“Aside from being a great person from a great family, E.J. brings experience and toughness,” coach Rick Barnes said. “Anyone who averages a double-double for an entire season and displays the versatility he has is impressive. He also plays with tremendous competitive spirit, which is valuable for any team.”

Anosike is the brother of Nicky Anosike, who won two national titles with the Lady Vols’ basketball program between 2004-08. He will wear her No. 55 at Tennessee.

He is the fourth player in Tennessee’s recruiting class, including a pair of five-star players in Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer. That has Tennessee’s class

by 247Sports.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.