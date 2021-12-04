Tchoukuiegno sends New Hampshire past Central Connecticut

DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had a career-high 20 points as New Hampshire routed Central Connecticut 67-45 on Saturday.

Jayden Martinez notched his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (4-2). Nick Johnson added 13 points and six rebounds, while Tayler Mattos scored 11.

Nigel Scantlebury had 15 points to top the Blue Devils (2-7).

