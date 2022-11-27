BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Evan Taylor’s 25 points helped Lehigh defeat Monmouth 80-76 on Sunday night.

Taylor was 8-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (4-2). Keith Higgins Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney shot 1 of 5 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Myles Foster finished with 21 points for the Hawks (0-7). Jack Collins added 16 points and four steals for Monmouth. Tahron Allen also recorded 12 points, two steals and two blocks. The loss was the Hawks’ seventh straight.

