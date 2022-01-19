Taylor scores 21 to carry Lehigh past Navy 69-61

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Evan Taylor had 21 points as Lehigh defeated Navy 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Keith Higgins Jr had 14 points and seven rebounds for Lehigh (7-12, 5-2 Patriot League). Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 11 points.

Greg Summers had 12 points for the Midshipmen (12-6, 5-2). John Carter Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds. Daniel Deaver had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am