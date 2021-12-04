Taylor leads Marshall past Duquesne on late shot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Andrew Taylor made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to lift Marshall to a 72-71 win over Duquesne on Saturday night.

On the next possession for the Dukes, Amir Spears missed a layup, allowing the Thundering Herd to hang on for the victory.

Taevion Kinsey had 21 points to lead the Thundering Herd.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Marshall (5-3). Andrew Taylor added 13 points and eight rebounds. Darius George had eight rebounds.

Spears had 23 points for the Dukes (3-6). Tre Williams added 14 points and three assists. Tyson Acuff had 11 points.

