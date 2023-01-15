ATLANTA (AP)Celeste Taylor scored 13 points, Elizabeth Balogun added 12 and No. 16 Duke overcome a halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 65-47 on Sunday.

Kayla Blackshear scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 28-27 halftime lead. The Blue Devils responded by making 10 of 13 shots in the third quarter and outscoring Georgia Tech 25-13. Taylor led the way in the third quarter, scoring seven points in a 12-0 run that gave Duke a 38-30 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets managed only six of their 19 second-half points in the fourth quarter and Duke did not allow a point in the final 5:45 of the game, outscoring Georgia Tech 9-0 down the stretch.

Blackshear led Georgia Tech (9-9, 0-7 ACC) with 14 points. She made 7 of 10 shots and grabbed eight rebounds. Tonie Morgan added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Duke (16-1, 6-0) has won 11 straight since a 78-50 loss to Connecticut at the Phil Knight Legacy in November.

It was the 10th time this season that the Blue Devils held their opponent under 50 points. They allow an average of 50.6 ppg, good for fourth nationally.

Duke plays at No. 22 North Carolina on Thursday. Georgia Tech, which has lost six in a row, hosts Syracuse, also on Thursday.

