STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Lue Williams’ 17 points helped Tarleton State defeat Wiley 98-55 on Saturday.

Williams also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Texans (5-3). Jakorie Smith scored 15 points and added five steals. Freddy Hicks was 3 of 6 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (0-1) were led by Antonio Jones, who recorded 14 points. Maurice Harvey added eight points and five assists for Wiley. David Williams also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.