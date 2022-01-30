Tarleton State defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-64

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Freddy Hicks had a career-high 29 points as Tarleton State beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-64 on Saturday night.

Montre Gipson had 13 points and seven assists for Tarleton State (10-13, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). Shamir Bogues added 13 points and six assists. Tahj Small had 10 points.

Justin Johnson had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (6-15, 1-8), who have now lost four straight games. He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Ricky Nelson added nine points and 10 assists. RayQuan Taylor had seven rebounds.

