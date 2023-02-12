ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Freddy Hicks’ 21 points helped Tarleton State defeat Utah Tech 75-71 on Saturday.

Hicks added six assists for the Texans (14-12, 7-6 Western Athletic Conference). Tiger Booker shot 5 of 6 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line to add 20 points. Shakur Daniel shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Dancell Leter finished with 17 points for the Trailblazers (11-15, 3-10). Utah Tech also got 13 points from Jacob Nicolds. Noa Gonsalves finished with 11 points.

Tarleton State plays Wednesday against SFA on the road, and Utah Tech visits Southern Utah on Friday.

