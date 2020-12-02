Tahvanainen scores 12 to lift Bradley past Judson 105-32

NCAA
PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Ville Tahvanainen, Ja’Shon Henry, Elijah Childs and Terry Nolan Jr. each scored 12 points to carry Bradley to a 105-32 win over Judson on Tuesday night.

Ari Boya added nine points with 10 rebounds for Bradley (3-1).

Chris Oseitutu had six points for the Eagles.

