KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Syracuse’s Tiana Mangakahia makes Australian national team

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia has been picked for the Australian women’s national team.

”I just feel honored for this opportunity,” said Mangakahia, a native of Brisbane who missed last season with the Orange while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. ”It’s always been my dream of mine to play for my country in the Olympics and I am one step closer to that.”

Australia coach Sandy Brondello announced the roster on Monday. The team will begin preparation for next summer’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, followed by the FIBA Asia Cup.

The Opals have appeared in nine Olympic Games, winning silver medals in Sydney (2000), Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008). They also won bronze in Atlanta (1996) and London (2012).

Mangakahia, who hasn’t played for Syracuse since April 2019, is the Orange’s all-time assists leader (591) and twice was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. She has one year of eligibility remaining.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know