Sylla has double-double in Tennessee Tech’s win over UTM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Amadou Sylla had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Tennessee Tech defeated UT Martin 76-70 on Saturday.

Kenny White Jr. scored 13 points for the Golden Eagles (4-11, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) with Jr. Clay adding 10 points.

Mikel Henderson scored 18 points, KK Curry had 13, Chris Mix scored 12 points with nine rebounds and Josh Endicott also scored 12 points for the Skyhawks (6-11, 2-3).

