NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Davonte Sweatman scored 20 points as Central Connecticut State beat Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) 88-74 on Saturday.

Sweatman also contributed five rebounds for the Blue Devils (6-17, 4-5 Northeast Conference). Nigel Scantlebury scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Kellen Amos shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to also score 17 points.

The Red Flash (8-13, 5-3) were led by Josh Cohen, who posted 22 points and seven rebounds. Saint Francis also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Maxwell Land. Cam Gregory also recorded nine points.

