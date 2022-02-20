Surging Syracuse meets Georgia Tech with tough road ahead

Syracuse, once again surging late in the season, aims for its sixth win in seven games Monday evening when Georgia Tech comes to town for an ACC battle.

The Orange (14-12, 8-7 ACC) face the conference’s top four teams over their final four regular-season games, but first comes a matchup against the Yelloe Jackets. The Syracuse schedule is a challenge for a team that recently lost starting center Jesse Edwards for the remainder of the season.

Tuesday’s contest against the lowly Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11) becomes particularly critical for Syracuse, which needs every win it can get in its quest to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Most recently, the Orange topped Boston College 76-56 behind 18 points apiece from Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider. The story of the game, however, was an Orange defensive effort that held the Eagles to 34.8 percent shooting from the field and 5 of 28 from outside the arc.

“We made (Boston College) take secondary shots,” coach Jim Boeheim said. “We didn’t let them get the first one. I thought we did a good job defensively overall.”

Frank Anselem, making his second career start in place of Edwards, managed just three points and three rebounds in 19 minutes. Perhaps he’ll have more success against a Georgia Tech squad that allowed Pitt forwards Mouhamadou Gueye and John Hugley to shoot a combined 17 of 25 from the field on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets still prevailed against the Panthers 68-62 thanks to Michael Devoe’s 22 points. Georgia Tech had lost five of its previous six games.

“I want to go out super strong with a bang,” Devoe, a senior guard, said. “Regardless of the wins and losses, I want to go out with playing and giving it my all. Playing with 110 percent and giving all my energy and giving everything that I absolutely have.”

It has been a tough campaign for Georgia Tech, which won 17 games (and the ACC Tournament title) a season ago.

“It’s very difficult because we feel like we can compete with anybody in this league,” said guard Kyle Sturdivant. “We’ve just got to figure it out.”

