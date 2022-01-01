Summers scores 20 to lift Navy past Holy Cross 70-56

NCAA
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Greg Summers scored a season-high 20 points on 12-for-15 shooting from the foul line and Navy beat Holy Cross 70-56 on Saturday in a Patriot League opener for both teams.

Navy (8-4) now has won seven of its last nine games.

Jaylen Walker scored 13 points and had nine rebounds for the Midshipmen and John Carter Jr. scored 12.

Gerrale Gates had 17 points for the Crusaders (2-11), who now have lost seven straight.

