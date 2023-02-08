BANGOR, Maine (AP)Finn Sullivan’s 21 points helped Vermont defeat Maine 74-65 on Wednesday night.

Sullivan added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Catamounts (14-10, 8-2 America East Conference). Matt Veretto scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Dylan Penn added 14 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Catamounts.

Gedi Juozapaitis led the way for the Black Bears (10-14, 4-7) with 16 points. Ata Turgut added 14 points for Maine. Peter Filipovity had 13 points and eight rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.