Sullivan scores 18 to lead Vermont past NJIT 83-57

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Finn Sullivan had 18 points as Vermont defeated NJIT 83-57 on Wednesday night.

Sullivan made all six of his 3-point tries.

Nick Fiorillo had 18 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (12-4, 4-0 America East Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Ben Shungu added 13 points as did Ryan Davis, who also had seven rebounds.

Miles Coleman had 16 points for the Highlanders (8-8, 3-3). Mekhi Gray added 10 points.

