BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Finn Sullivan scored 13 points as Vermont beat Maine 66-45 on Thursday night.

Sullivan had five rebounds for the Catamounts (9-10, 3-2 America East Conference). TJ Hurley scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Robin Duncan recorded seven points and finished 3 of 3 from the floor.

The Black Bears (6-12, 0-5) were led in scoring by Gedi Juozapaitis, who finished with 13 points. LeChaun DuHart added 11 points for Maine. In addition, Kellen Tynes finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Black Bears.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Vermont hosts NJIT and Maine hosts Binghamton.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.