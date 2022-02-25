POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Raheim Sullivan and Jao Ituka had 15 points each as Marist beat Manhattan 74-56 on Friday night.

Jordan Jones added 11 points for Marist (14-13, 9-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Ricardo Wright had 10 points.

Ant Nelson had 15 points for the Jaspers (14-12, 7-10). Jose Perez added 14 points. Josh Roberts had three blocks.

The Red Foxes leveled the season series against the Jaspers. Manhattan defeated Marist 72-66 on Jan. 30.

