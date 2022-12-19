MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Parker Stewart had 26 points in UT Martin’s 120-59 victory against Crowley’s Ridge College on Monday night.

Stewart shot 9 for 12, including 8 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Skyhawks (8-5). Jalen Myers added 18 points and eight rebounds. K.J. Simon scored 16.

The Pioneers (0-2) were led by Bo Roberson with 17 points. J.D. Smith added 11 points and Braxton Cousins contributed nine points and eight rebounds.

