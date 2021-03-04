Stewart scores 12 to lead Manhattan over Fairfield 69-59

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)James Akinjo was 4 when his mother died of leukemia. He was 13 when his brother died. He's known of friends getting murdered, seen family members go to prison, dodged gang violence while growing up.

Akinjo easily could have ended up on the wrong path, spiraled downward from the pain, been caught up in the maelstrom of life on the tough streets of Oakland, California.