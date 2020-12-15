Stevens leads Colorado State past Northern Arizona 91-52

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Isaiah Stevens had 23 points as Colorado State routed Northern Arizona 91-52 on Monday night.

David Roddy had 14 points and eight rebounds for Colorado State (2-0). James Moors and Kendle Moore each had 12 points.

Cameron Shelton had 18 points for the Lumberjacks (0-3). Luke Avdalovic added 12 points and Carson Towt had seven rebounds.

