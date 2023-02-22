DELAND, Fla. (AP)Luke Brown scored 15 points to help Stetson defeat Austin Peay 76-51 on Wednesday night.

Brown was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Hatters (17-11, 12-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Sam Peek shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Governors (9-21, 3-14) were led by Shon Robinson, who recorded 12 points and four assists. Guy Fauntleroy added 11 points and five steals for Austin Peay. Jalen Ware also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.