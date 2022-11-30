COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jake Stephens scored 27 points as Chattanooga beat Tennessee Tech 81-74 on Wednesday night.

Stephens added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Mocs (4-3). Dalvin White shot 5 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. A.J. Caldwell recorded nine points and finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

Jaylen Sebree finished with 13 points, four assists and six steals for the Golden Eagles (3-5). Jayvis Harvey and Brett Thompson each had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.