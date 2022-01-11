Stephen F. Austin defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 86-75

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Sadaidriene Hall had 18 points off the bench to carry Stephen F. Austin to an 86-75 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday night.

Jaylin Jackson-Posey had 16 points for Stephen F. Austin (10-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Calvin Solomon added 14 points. David Kachelries had 13 points.

Gavin Kensmil, the Lumberjacks’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

Justin Johnson had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-11, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Xavier Johnson added 19 points. BJ Simmons had 10 points.

