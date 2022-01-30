Stephen F. Austin defeats California Baptist 81-77

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Gavin Kensmil had a career-high 37 points as Stephen F. Austin edged past California Baptist 81-77 on Saturday night.

Calvin Solomon had 12 points and three blocks for Stephen F. Austin (13-8, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). David Kachelries added 10 points. Sadaidriene Hall had 12 rebounds.

Chance Hunter had 18 points for the Lancers (12-9, 2-6). Tre Armstrong added 16 points. Ty Rowell had 13 points. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.

