BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Tahj Staveskie’s 24 points helped Canisius defeat Niagara 81-68 on Saturday night.

Staveskie had six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Griffins (10-19, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Henderson scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Siem Uijtendaal was 6 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Purple Eagles (15-14, 10-10) were led by Noah Thomasson, who posted 35 points and five assists. Lance Erving added eight points for Niagara. Joe Kasperzyk also had seven points and four steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.