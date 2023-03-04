BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Tahj Staveskie’s 24 points helped Canisius defeat Niagara 81-68 on Saturday night.

Staveskie had six rebounds and three steals for the Golden Griffins (10-19, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Henderson scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Siem Uijtendaal was 6 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Purple Eagles (15-14, 10-10) were led by Noah Thomasson, who posted 35 points and five assists. Lance Erving added eight points for Niagara. Joe Kasperzyk also had seven points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.