Starks lifts CS Northridge past CS Bakersfield 90-87

STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Tara VanDerveer presented flowers to each of her three Stanford seniors and told them sorry their parents or family members couldn't be there in person at Maples Pavilion for senior day as is usual custom.

Then, there they all were - moms and dads, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, even a few aunts and uncles - brought in on the big screen via video call sharing their congratulations and love.