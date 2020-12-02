Stanford, Indiana square off for third place in Maui Invite

Stanford showed it can go toe-to-toe with one of the top programs in the country, losing by four points to No. 14 North Carolina in the Maui Invitational semifinals on Tuesday.

Now, the Cardinal (1-1) will look to build off what it learned when it faces Indiana on Wednesday afternoon in the third/fourth-place game of the tournament at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Stanford led by as many as eight points late in the first half, but was unable to close out the Tar Heels in a 67-63 loss that came down to the final minutes.

“Their reaction is they’re hurt,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “I think I’ll learn more about their mindset moving forward, but I do think we’re a team that is very confident in our ability. I don’t think there’s going to be a whole lot of games this year where we’re going to go in fearful.”

Stanford scored 22 points off 24 North Carolina turnovers in the loss and was led by the ball-hawking efforts of Daejon Davis, who had 18 points and four steals. Oscar da Silva added 13 points in the loss as four Cardinal players reached double figures in scoring.

“The guys are excited about what we’re doing,” Haase said. “I think they believe in our game plans, and I think a combination of we’re playing a great team today and we may not have had our A game resulted in this, but I don’t think this will shake our confidence. I think it will maybe increase our resolve.”

Indiana (2-1) is looking to regroup after a 22-point loss to Texas in the tournament semifinals on Tuesday. The Hoosiers were unable to get anything going offensively in the 66-44 loss, shooting just 23.9 percent.

“In tournaments like these you’ve just got to move on,” Indiana guard Armaan Franklin said. “You’ve got another game in less than 24 hours, so you’ve got to digest what we did today and move on to whoever we play tomorrow and just be ready for that.”

Indiana likely will be without starter Al Durham, who injured his ankle in the second half of Tuesday’s loss against Texas. Durham is IU’s second-leading scorer at 14 points per game.

“I don’t know the severity of it right now,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We’ll take good care of him in terms of making sure that we get the proper information, but I would say he’s doubtful for playing (Wednesday) just knowing what I know now.”

