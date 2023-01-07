ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Andrew Rohde had 24 points, eight assists and three steals to help St. Thomas defeat Omaha 80-68 on Saturday night.

Riley Miller scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 12 from 3-point range for the Tommies (13-6). Kendall Blue was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks (6-11) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals. JJ White added 17 points for Omaha. Ja’Sean Glover had 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.