SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP)Parker Bjorklund had 29 points in St. Thomas’ 75-62 victory against North Dakota on Monday.

Bjorklund shot 13 for 20 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tommies (10-4). Riley Miller shot 6 for 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to add 24 points. Brooks Allen shot 2 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with six points.

B.J. Omot led the way for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-8) with 14 points. Elijah Brooks added 10 points for North Dakota. In addition, Mitchell Sueker had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.