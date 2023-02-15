CHICAGO (AP)Dylan Addae-Wusu had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Joel Soriano added 21 points and 16 boards and St. John’s beat DePaul 92-83 in double-overtime on Tuesday night.

The Red Storm (16-11, 6-10 Big East) outscored DePaul 9-0 in the second overtime.

AJ Storr scored 14 points, David Jones 13 and O’Mar Stanley 10 for St. John’s.

Javan Johnson led the Blue Demons (9-17, 3-12) with 26 points. Umoja Gibson added 17 points, Da’Sean Nelson 15 and Nick Ongenda 11.

Jalen Terry hit a 3-pointer, his only points of the night, with four seconds left in regulation left to give DePaul the lead at 79-76. But Addae-Wusu responded with a 3-pointer with .5 remaining. DePaul threw the ensuing inbounds pass out of bounds, allowing St John’s to inbound the ball under the DePaul basket. But Jones missed from the baseline to send game into overtime. The teams went a combined 1 of 13 from the floor in the first overtime that ended tied at 83.

