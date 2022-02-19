St. Hilaire leads New Orleans past McNeese St. 88-75

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Derek St. Hilaire had 27 points as New Orleans won its ninth consecutive home game, beating McNeese State 88-75 on Saturday.

St. Hilaire shot 9 for 10 from the line.

Tyson Jackson had 14 points for New Orleans (16-9, 11-2 Southland Conference). Troy Green added 11 points.

Christian Shumate had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (10-18, 5-9). Collin Warren added 12 points. Trae English had 11 points.

The Privateers improve to 2-1 against the Cowboys for the season. In the most recent matchup, New Orleans defeated McNeese State 84-78 on Jan. 30.

March 13 2022 05:30 pm