NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Maxwell Land matched his career high with 20 points as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Central Connecticut 79-63 on Thursday night.

Land hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Josh Cohen had 19 points and eight rebounds for St. Francis (9-19, 5-12 Northeast Conference). Mark Flagg added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Brad McCabe had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Nigel Scantlebury scored a career-high 30 points for the Blue Devils (7-22, 4-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Tre Mitchell added 15 points.

The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. St. Francis defeated Central Connecticut 68-67 on Jan. 21.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com