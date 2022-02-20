Spencer scores 23 to carry Loyola (Md.) past Lehigh 69-42

BALTIMORE (AP)Cam Spencer had 23 points as Loyola (Md.) easily defeated Lehigh 69-42 on Sunday.

Kenneth Jones had 16 points for Loyola (14-13, 8-8 Patriot League), which ended its four-game losing streak. Jaylin Andrews added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Golden Dike had five assists.

Dominic Parolin had nine points for the Mountain Hawks (10-18, 8-8).

Evan Taylor had only five points despite coming into the matchup as the Mountain Hawks’ leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

The Greyhounds also defeated Lehigh 69-57 on Jan. 16.

