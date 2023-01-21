GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Kahliel Spear scored 19 points and Robert Morris cruised to a 72-38 victory over Green Bay on Saturday night.

Spear added six rebounds for the Colonials (9-12, 4-6 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks scored 13 points with eight assists and four steals.

Randy Tucker scored 11 points to lead the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9), who have lost 11 straight. He added seven rebounds. Clarence Cummings III and Jack Rose both scored six.

NEXT UP

Robert Morris plays Friday against Detroit Mercy at home, and Green Bay visits Northern Kentucky on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.