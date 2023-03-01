GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Jewel Spear scored 19 points and 12th-seeded Wake Forest turned back 13th-seeded Virginia 68-57 on Wednesday in the first game of the ACC Tournament.

The Demon Deacons (15-15), who led by 18 when Olivia Summiel opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, earned a meeting with fifth-seeded Florida State on Thursday morning.

The Cavaliers didn’t score after a basket by McKenna Dale pulled them within 62-57. They had two possessions to get closer but missed their last seven shots.

Elise Williams added 16 points for Wake Forest, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Senior guard Kaia Harrison left the game late in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

Camryn Taylor had 19 points and Alexia Smith 14 for Virginia (15-15), which lost 11 of its last 12 after starting the season 12-0. The Cavaliers won the only regular-season meeting 72-52 on Nov. 13.

The Demon Deacons had an early 16-0 run to lead 16-4 but the Cavaliers had a 13-4 run in the last four minutes of the second quarter to trail 28-25 at the half.

Wake Forest led 49-28 after a 21-1 run in the third quarter but an immediate 11-1 answer gave Virginia hope. Early in the fourth quarter the Cavs went on a 14-2 run and there was plenty of time but they went cold again.

