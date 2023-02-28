LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins combined for 14 of Michigan State’s 16 3-pointers and the Spartans roared back from a frigid first half to beat Nebraska 80-67 on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, Michigan State (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) was staggered by an overtime loss to Iowa after giving up a 13-point lead in the final minute-and-a-half of regulation. And it looked like the Spartans might still be reeling against Nebraska after shooting 28% in the first half and trailing by 12.

But the Spartans hit 12 of 17 from the arc and shot 68% overall in the second half in outscoring the Cornhuskers 54-29.

Hauser had six 3-pointers and 20 points, Walker 19 points and three 3s and Akins 17 points with five 3s. A.J. Hoggard added 10 points and a career-high 14 assists.

Keisei Tominaga had 20 points with four 3s to lead the Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11), who had a four-game win streak snapped. Jamarques Lawrence added 15 points, Derrick Walker 13 and Sam Griesel 12.

A 15-1 run with consecutive 3-pointers by Malik Hall, Walker and Hauser gave the Spartans their first lead since 2-0, with under nine minutes to go. Walker scored seven straight points to make it a 14-point lead with two minutes remaining.

The Cornhuskers shot 58% in the first half in taking a 38-26 lead and led by as many as 15.

Michigan State finishes the regular season at home against Ohio State on Saturday. Nebraska finishes the regular season at Iowa on Sunday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25