Sow, Pierre-Louis propel UCSB past San Francisco St 119-65

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Amadou Sow and Josh Pierre-Louis scored 25 points apiece as UC Santa Barbara easily defeated San Francisco State 119-65 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Pierre-Louis also had eight rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Ajay Mitchell added 11 points.

Jacob Huynh and Jalen Chandler both had 11 points for the Gators. Jalen Flanagan scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com