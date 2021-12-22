Sow carries UC Santa Barbara over Idaho State 56-43

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Amadou Sow had 18 points as UC Santa Barbara topped Idaho State 56-43 on Wednesday.

Ajay Mitchell had 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (7-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Tarik Cool had 11 points and six rebounds for the Bengals (2-9). Austin Smellie added seven assists.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com