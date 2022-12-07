CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Parsa Fallah had 23 points in Southern Utah’s 120-49 win over West Coast Baptist on Tuesday night.

Fallah added 17 rebounds and three steals for the Thunderbirds (6-4). Dee Barnes added 17 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Tevian Jones recorded 15 points and was 7 of 16 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

Job Sichting led the (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Ethan Delaney added 14 points for West Coast Baptist. In addition, Nathaniel King had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.