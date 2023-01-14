EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Isaiah Swope had 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-66 victory against UT Martin on Saturday night.

Swope added three steals for the Screaming Eagles (10-9, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jacob Polakovich scored 19 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field, and added 12 rebounds. Jelani Simmons was 4-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Skyhawks (11-8, 3-3) were led by Jordan Sears, who recorded 17 points and three steals. Parker Stewart added 16 points and four steals for UT Martin. Jalen Myers also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Indiana visits Lindenwood while UT Martin visits Southeast Missouri State.

—

