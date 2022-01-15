Southeast Louisiana holds off Mississippi Valley St, 79-74

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Gus Okafor gave Southeast Louisiana the lead with a three-point play and scored the Lions final six points to take a 79-74 win over Northwestern State in the Southland Conference opener for both schools Saturday.

Jalyn Hinton scored 23 points as the Lions (9-9, 1-0) earned their fifth straight win. Okafor finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Roscoe Eastmond and Joe Kasperzyk each contributed 11 points and Keon Clergeot chipped in 10.

Larry Owens scored 21 point and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Northwestern State (4-14, 0-1). Kendal Coleman scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and Laterrance Reed added 12 points off the bench.

