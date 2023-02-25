VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Tasos Kamateros had 24 points in South Dakota’s 82-48 victory over UMKC on Saturday night.

Kamateros added six rebounds for the Coyotes (12-18, 7-11 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 21 points, shooting 6 for 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Mason Archambault recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field. The Coyotes snapped a five-game slide.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the way for the Kangaroos (11-20, 7-11) with 13 points. Jeff Ngandu added nine points and nine rebounds for UMKC. In addition, Tyler Andrews finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.