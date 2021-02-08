South Carolina Upstate tops Gardner-Webb 77-69

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Jayveous McKinnis recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds and had the clinching free throws with four seconds left to carry Jackson State to a 57-53 win over Southern on Monday night.

Jonas James had 11 points for Jackson State (6-5, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Tristan Jarrett added 11 points.