SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jordan Gainey scored 17 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Longwood 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Gainey was 6-of-17 shooting, including 4 for 13 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Spartans (13-13, 8-7 Big South Conference). Justin Bailey shot 5 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Khydarius Smith shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

DeShaun Wade led the Lancers (18-10, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Wilkins added 12 points and eight rebounds for Longwood. In addition, Walyn Napper had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate visits High Point while Longwood hosts Radford.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.