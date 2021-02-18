South Carolina Upstate beats Presbyterian 65-51

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Everette Hammond had 13 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 65-51 on Thursday.

Josh Aldrich added 12 points and Khydarius Smith had 11 points for South Carolina Upstate (5-16, 5-10 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Tommy Bruner added 10 points and eight assists. The Spartans forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Rayshon Harrison had 20 points for the Blue Hose (7-13, 5-11). Winston Hill added 12 points and five steals, and Owen McCormack had 11 points.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Blue Hose. Presbyterian defeated South Carolina Upstate 75-65 last Monday.

