Smith, Tucker lift College of Charleston over Tulane 86-72

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Reyne Smith had 15 points to lead five College of Charleston players in double figures as the Cougars defeated Tulane 86-72 on Tuesday night. Brenden Tucker added 13 points for the Cougars. Fah’mir Ali chipped in 12, John Meeks scored 11 and Babacar Faye had 10. Ali also had eight assists.

Jaylen Forbes had 17 points for the Green Wave (3-6). Kevin Cross added 17 points. Jadan Coleman had 11 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. College of Charleston defeated Tulane 81-77 last Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss