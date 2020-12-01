Smith leads Chattanooga past Tennessee Tech 62-54

NCAA
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Malachi Smith tallied 15 points and 14 rebounds to lift Chattanooga to a 62-54 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday night.

David Jean-Baptiste had 12 points for Chattanooga (2-0). Stefan Kenic added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Keishawn Davidson had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Golden Eagles (0-2). Shandon Goldman added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Dane Quest had eight rebounds.

