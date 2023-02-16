CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Aquan Smart scored 14 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Eastern Illinois 78-64 on Thursday night.

Smart added six rebounds for the Redhawks (14-14, 9-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson added 12 points while going 4 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Phillip Russell shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists.

Nick Ellington led the way for the Panthers (9-19, 5-10) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Kinyon Hodges added 12 points, five assists and two steals for Eastern Illinois.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.